Fortnite players already sick of ‘ridiculous’ Port-a-Fortress spawn rate

Some Fortnite players feel Port-a-Fortresses have gotten out of control in OG thanks to their high spawn rate around the map.

Fortnite OG has been a saving grace for the franchise since its release on November 3. The mode brought back player numbers that hadn’t been seen since the early days of its release. It also broke a record for Fortnite by bringing over 44 million people to its servers on the second day.

Not only did Fortnite OG bring back some of its original landing locations, but it is also slowly adding some of the game’s most popular items.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chug Jugs, Grapplers and Stink Bombs can be found all over the map, but one legendary item seems too easy to find. Players are now complaining about the spawn rate of Port-a-Fortresses.

Fortnite Port-a-Fortresses deemed ‘too common’

One Reddit post brought up the issue surrounding the rarity of Port-a-Fortresses in the game. These items, marked as legendary, can seemingly be found in most locations regardless of rarity.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Did Epic forget these are supposed to be the rarest rarity in the game or something,” asked one Reddit user. “Because there’s so many! Every major location after the initial fighting has like 3 or 4 of them popped up, I’ll probably find 2 or 3 of the item myself every game. It’s crazy!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other commentators beneath the post made jokes regarding the frequency of drops, with some claiming that they have begun ‘throwing them at friends’ instead of carrying them for later in the game.

Fortnite has addressed issues regarding spawn rates in the past regarding shield potions. However, they have not responded to the issues surrounding legendary items.