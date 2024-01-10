Fortnite player parodies Festival mode censoring songs by dubbing in kiddie version

A Fortnite player has parodied Epic Games for choosing to censor popular songs in Festival mode with a viral fake video that has fooled players into thinking they are being replaced with kid covers.

Fortnite faced waves of backlash when it first announced and then launched new age-restricted features in the game. This led to many players even demanding refunds for their restricted content.

After officially backflipping on their initial changes to cosmetics in particular, which restricted players’ cosmetics due to their age, these restrictions have still been present in the game in various ways.

Article continues after ad

Even though the dust has settled somewhat, Fortnite players have still regularly expressed their distaste for limiting some features.

Article continues after ad

Now, one player has even gone as far as to parody the Fortnite Festival mode’s censorship, which soon went viral after they made a fake video that replaced a popular song in the game with a kids’ version.

Fortnite player goes viral for hilarious Festival mode parody

Well-known Fortnite creator iFireMonkey posted: “Fortnite really just puts anything in Fortnite Festival.”

The player showed a video of them browsing the Jam Tracks in the Item Shop, where they soon selected the Kidz Bop 40 cover of Billie Eilish’s hit song Bad Guy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once selected, the censored kids’ version of the song began playing, which had various children singing the song instead of Eilish. This was used to mimic that Epic Games had actually replaced the original version in the in-game Item Shop.

Article continues after ad

However, this was clearly not the case. Most players instantly instead realized they were taking a shot at Epic Games, who had been criticized for censoring various songs in the game, following the introduction of age ratings.

Article continues after ad

Many players fell for it, by asking: “Who at Epic insisted on this being added?” as another said: “more copyright stuff great,” as they thought it was to do with licensing issues.

The majority knew it was fake and saw the funny side, “Hahaha, Kidz Bop 1 was awesome,” as another stated, “It is better than Billie Eilish’s version.”

Overall, age restrictions have still proved to be a hot topic in the Fortnite community, as Epic continues to try and get the balance right.

Article continues after ad