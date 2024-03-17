Fortnite player creates godly Meowscles concept for Chapter 5 Season 2’s pantheon

One Fortnite player took it upon themselves to create a Mythology skin concept of Meowscles based on an in-game statue.

Chapter 5 Season 2 created a theme around Greek mythology. The title “Myths and Mortals”, brought popular gods and goddesses to the game while adding a nod to other characters from previous baffle passes.

One of the most popular skins to make a return this season is the Midas skin from Chapter 2. This time around Midas will be remade in a gladiator style.

While the addition of Midas excited fans, some are missing Meowscles. So one user made a Greek-themed skin just for him.

Fortnite’s Meowcles holds up the world as Atlas

A Redditor by the name of 3NUB1S shared three skin concepts for what they’ve titled “Catlas.” With inspiration from the statue that can be found in the game at one of the temples.

Reddit: 3NUB1S Meowscles as Atlas

While many users beneath the post were impressed by the skin’s concept centering around Atlas, some thought there was another mythological creature that the skin would be used for.

“Why we haven’t gotten a Sisyphus skin yet is absolutely baffling to me,” said one reply. “This would be perfect. Make his backbling a large yarn ball as well. Sisyphus Meowscles!”

Aphrodite, Cerberus, Hades, Artemis, Medusa, and Zeus all got their skins featured in the battle pass. With Ares leaked to be coming as a Fortnite Crew pack in the near future.

“I’m also glad I’m not the only one who was hoping that if Epic added this skin, that they would add the Shadow/Ghost version as well like you made here,” applauded one commenter. “Hopefully, someone at Epic sees these and gives us this skin and style”

Some fans hoped that Epic Games would take note of the fans’ ideas and attempt to implement them in the game. However, Epic hasn’t made much effort to adapt fan art before. But if they do decide to bring Meowscles into the game, hopefully, it will be based on his in-game statue.

