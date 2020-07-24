Fortnite map changes in July 24 update: Weeping Woods return & more

The water covering the Fortnite map has dropped yet again with Weeping Woods returning back to normal as the standout change. Here, we’ll go over everything else that has been tweaked.

Over the course of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, the water that once covered pretty much the entirety of the map has started to disappear. As the water has been dropping, areas like Risky Reels have returned to normal while others, such as Sweaty Sands, have been freed quite a bit from the water.

Seeing as these changes are made overnight, Epic doesn’t announce whats changed, leaving it up to the fans to explore the battle royale island.

Though, if you want to know what locations have changed thanks to the July 24 update, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite map changes – July 24

As already noted, Weeping Woods is back to its original state now that the main lodge has been freed from the water. The water has pretty much returned to its normal state at the are as well.

Looking elsewhere, Dirty Docks, Slurpy Swamp, and The Shark have also started to further rise out of the water. Dirty Docks looks about another update away from being completely normal while Slurpy and the Shark might take a little longer.

Further afield, the mysterious loot boat that had been circling near the Fortilla has disappeared, while you’ll also need four or five levels of a build to climb over the wall at The Authority.

In more teasing changes, Sweaty Sands is also back to normal as roads have started to rise out of the water, while palm trees can also be spotted around what should be the Atlantis POI.

You can also dive under the water behind Craggy Cliffs to get a look at the leaked Crash Site POI. However, it’s going to take a few more updates before players can actually set foot on it.

Sadly, for anyone hoping that the cars would finally make an appearance, that isn’t the case just yet. Though, some of the gas stations have been further updated and are back to normal.

They may come soon, however, as Epic is expected to drop the levels again on July 27. We’ll just have to wait and see.