Fortnite map changes in July 11 update: Risky Reels return & more

The water that has flooded the Fortnite map has dropped, giving way to some map changes – with Risky Reels no longer being covered by the water.

After plenty of rumors and lots of speculation, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 got underway with a water theme as the battle royale map became flooded. As a result, new locations like the Fortilla popped up while The Agency was changed to The Authority.

Plenty of fan-favorites locations remained but succumbed to the water in one water or another. Pleasant Park, for example, had its houses propped up on floats while part of the road and sidewalks were removed.

Others, like Risky Reels, were pretty much completely flooded and became inaccessible to players. However, the water has dropped and new map changes have gone live.

Fortnite map changes on July 11

Fortnite players noted that on July 11, Risky Reels is no longer underwater as a result of the water dropping. The drive-in cinema-themed location is back to normal and players can head back there without worrying about the water.

On top of that, though, more materials are required to climb your way into The Authority if you try to build from the outside.

Obviously, you can take a boat or helicopter and pilot your way in, but if you don’t have access to a vehicle, you might be out of luck.

Players have also pointed out that parts of the Rickety Rig islands have disappeared, as too have different spots between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, while Frenzy Farm has less water around as well.

Though they’re not fully back, you can also get better glimpses of older spots like Dirty Docks, Weeping Woods, and The Shark. These should return back to normal later in the season.

As new changes continue to be uncovered, be sure to check back for a full list of what has changed following the slight reduction in water to the Fortnite map.