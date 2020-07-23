How to teach Coral Buddies Stonecrafting for secret Fortnite challenge

In Fortnite Season 3, Epic Games have been adding secret challenges involving the Coral Buddies who can be found on beaches on the map, and the 13.30 update brought a new task that asks players to teach the cute creatures Stonecrafting. Here's everything you need to know to complete this hidden challenge and earn the XP reward.

Fortnite's v13.30 patch officially went live on Tuesday, July 21, with Epic adding brand-new gas stations if preparation for the arrival of Cars, which have been delayed. While the patch notes were full of bug fixes and new Limited-Time Modes, one thing that players won't have seen is the inclusion of a secret challenge.

While searching for Victory Royales, many may have noticed the purple Coral Buddies that can be seen bouncing around in the sand across the island, and now it's time to teach them a new skill, with Epic asking players to show them how to craft things using stone.

Where to find Fortnite's Coral Buddies

First off, you need to know where you're going to complete this challenge. Unfortunately, not only is the location not named, it's actually so small that you can't even see it on the map itself, so if you're not sure where you're going, you may find yourself having an extremely difficult time.

Don't worry though, as we've done all the hard work for you. You're looking for two tiny islands north-west of the lighthouse, with palm trees and rocks scattered over them. They can be found in square B1 on the map, but we've marked their exact location on the map below.

How to teach the Coral Buddies Stonecrafting

Once you find the island, actually completing the challenge is fairly straightforward. On arrival, you'll notice that some of the Coral Buddies are sitting around a pile of sandstone bricks, which they appear to be trying to use to build something.

Grab your pickaxe and start breaking the rocks scattered around the location, and make sure you have 300 stone in your materials. Once you've gathered the goods, walk up to the under-construction site, and interact with it.

Once you've interacted with it, you should receive a notification on the left-hand side of your screen letting you know that the building lesson is complete, and the Coral Buddies should get to work on their latest construction project.

Once finished, you'll see the the little creatures have actually built a pyramid, letting you know that the challenge is completely done, and you can venture off to find enemy players, and maybe even a win.

It's definitely worth completing this challenge, as you'll receieve 25,000 XP towards your Fortnite Battle Pass, which could unlock you some new cosmetics, and give you a nice boost as you try to reach Tier 100.

As always, Fortnite fans will have even more tasks to sink their teeth into on July 23 when the Season 3 Week 6 challenges go live.