Fortnite makes Chain of Hades even more OP with unexpected buff

You can now claim the Chains of Hades Epic item on the island.

Epic Games just rolled out a mini-update for Fortnite that gives the Chain of Hades a significant buff, making it even more over-powered.

Fortnite added the Chain of Hades, an Epic rarity melee weapon, as the third installment to Fortnite mythology theme. Next to the Wings of Icarus and Zeus’ Lightning Bolt which can all be found in either God Chests or through regular loot.

Every aspect of the Chain of Hades received a buff, including the alternative ability that allows the user to pull the enemy closer when thrown. The exact damage changes are as follows:

First Hit: 40 → 55 Damage

Second Hit: 40 → 55 Damage

Third Hit: 70 → 80 Damage

Hookshot (Secondary attack): 40 → 60 Damage

Unlike the Wings of Icarus, Zeus’ Lightning Bolt, and the recently added Waterbending Scroll, the Chain of Hades does not have a reload or cooldown. This means that players can continuously swing the chain without repercussions.

The Chain of Hades, which was already considered a “broken” weapon before the buff, could potentially become the go-to weapon. Especially when playing Fortnite’s Zero Build mode which removes the ability to hide from the might of Hades.

“I’ve been winning games with Chains of Hades all season, they just buffed it for no reason. Thanks Epic I will take these EASIER wins now. It now can do your full HP in Zero Builds.” said one commenter.

This buff is just one part of the recent adjustments made to Fortnite within this mini-update. Other weapons like the Frenzy Shotgun, Hand Cannon, and Snipers were all given some form of attention as well. But the buff to the Chain of Hades will most definitely change the meta for both Battle Royale modes.