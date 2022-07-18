Fortnite update 21.30 patch notes: Downtime, summer event & new skins

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

Fortnite update 21.30 has arrived, bringing a host of summer event content and new skins to the battle royale – so here are the early patch notes.

Every year, Epic Games delivers a huge update to their battle royale title Fortnite to keep players engaged over the summer break, where there’s usually a month without a proper mid-season update.

This year, that update is v21.30, which is set to shake up Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 with a summer event, new challenges, and a fresh wave of skins to enjoy. Below, you’ll find the 21.30 patch notes.

Epic Games

Downtime for the Fortnite 21.30 update will begin on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes before.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but based on previous updates, it could be anywhere between one hour and two hours, depending on the amount of content being added.

Fortnite update 21.30 patch notes

This year’s Fortnite summer event begins

After weeks of teasing, this year’s big summer event is finally expected to arrive following the 21.30 update, providing a few weeks of fun in the sun for players to enjoy.

We don’t know exactly what the summer event will consist of, but you can probably expect a new set of challenges, some free cosmetic rewards, and summer-themed map changes.

Epic Games

New summer skins and bundles

To coincide with the start of the 2022 summer event, there will be loads of themed skins, cosmetics, and bundles available in the Item Shop over the next few weeks.

Voting opens for Tilted Tower buildings

After the beloved location Tilted Towers was left semi-destroyed in the previous season, players will soon be able to vote for the buildings they want to rebuild the city.

No word on how this will happen yet, but we’ll keep you updated – and you can get a better look at the building options below.

More to come over the next few weeks?

With Epic Games being away for their summer break, there won’t be another mid-season update for a while now – but that doesn’t necessarily mean the content will grind to a halt.

It’s likely that there will be a steady stream of content issued through hotfixes over the next few weeks. These are usually just small things like a weapon unvault or a skin release, but it’s something!

Fortnite update 21.30 bug fixes

A number of bug fixes will be shipped with Fortnite update 21.30 which you can see below:

Grimey Outfit may not always react to eliminations.

Frame Rate Limit Settings missing when using GeForce Now on PC.

Vehicles may have trouble driving up or down steep terrain.

The tracker device is not updating correctly for teams in Creative Mode.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 21.30! We’ll keep this page updated as more details are shared, so check back soon.