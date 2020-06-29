Warzone My Hero Academia Pokimane PewDiePie
Fortnite leaker reveals 'first look' at upcoming Aquaman Atlantis area

by David Purcell
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Many fans might have thought Epic Games smashed it out of the park when the flooded map was revealed at the start of Fortnite Season 3, but it looks like we haven't even seen all of the POIs just yet. Aquaman's home might be coming soon. 

The game's developers have had a number of big surprises up their sleeves in the past, and it looks like another ace could soon be laid on the table, with leakers uncovering what could turn out to be an Atlantis location.

To get a first look at the spot right now, data miners have been accessing footage from under the water.

The Agency underwater in Fortnite
Epic Games
Aquaman landed on the Fortnite scene at the beginning of Chapter 2, Season 3. Will he soon have his own POI?

As seen in a YouTube video from LunakisLeaks, there is a huge canyon underwater that looks perfect for building on. At the time of writing, though, players can't exactly access the space because of how hidden it is.

With future sea levels moving up and down, though, the possibility of a huge deep secret being revealed for players to enjoy – continuing the Aquaman and water theme.

There isn't anything to look at in terms of new buildings, roads, or features.

Instead, just a huge flattened out space, and that's certainly peaked the attention of not just this data miner, but much of the community as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9YaxPpN2tg

This isn't the first time that the idea has been mentioned by data miners, with FortTory claiming that there's an encrypted POI file called 'POI_TheRuins_Falls' just waiting to be activated.

For all we know, somewhere in this area might end up being the entry point to a place we've never been before.

There has been no confirmation in terms of a fresh point of interest coming out, although there often isn't until these things are added. After all, they're never going to spoil surprises, and we don't seem to get patch notes anymore to check when patches go live.

Chances are, should this new Ruins Falls spot arrive in the battle royale game, we'll find out if it suddenly appears. Until then, the rumor mill keeps on turning,