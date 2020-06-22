Fortnite leak reveals Season 3 map and locations without water

An all-new Fortnite leak has revealed a few map changes that are coming later down the line in Chapter 2, Season 3 – with some leakers showing how the map will look when the water drops to its lowest point.

After plenty of rumors and much speculation, Fortnite fans entered Chapter 2, Season 3 to find the Splash Down theme and a water-filled map. The water, which was teased in the Domesday Device event, has engulfed some fan-favorite spots and quickly shaken up the meta just a bit.

Though, in the new season trailer, it was revealed that Epic Games would be adding actual cars to Fortnite. As cars don’t exactly drive well on water, the battle royale island is going to need a bit more solid ground to return first.

According to multiple leaks, the water that has covered the island will recede as the season continues to unfold. At some point, things will go pretty much back to normal and there will be land than water.

Reliable leaker Lucas7Yoshi uncovered what the map is going to look like when the water reaches its lowest point. Of course, there will still be plenty of water to swim, fish from, and use in some way – but the map will look a lot more like it’s previous self.

As for what new Points of Interest are going to crop up, the biggest change seems to be coming in the North West corner of the map.

According to FortTory, this spot has been given the name of ‘The Ruins’ in the game’s files. There are references to monuments and temples, but the only real look at it that we’ve got so far is just the mass of land that it will take up.

There is an encrypted POI named ''POI_TheRuins_Falls''. After being able to remove the water level this place pops out. I searched around the island and this is the only place I could think of where it can be located eventually. pic.twitter.com/oAjqKCml7W — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

As of writing, there’s no confirmation as to when these changes will come. Epic could always change things up too, making late changes to whats already in the files.

We’ll just have to wait and see as to what they decide to do when it comes time to shake the map up.