Best Fortnite Season 3 landing locations revealed in new breakdown

There’s a world of difference with Fortnite’s newly drenched map in Season 3 but players may have already figured out the most successful landing locations in the battle royale.

While the many new locations in Season 3 can be daunting at first, deciding where to land is another challenge in and of itself. As with every new map overhaul though, players are already figuring out the best places to start your looting frenzy.

Much of the new map is segmented as bodies of water divide land like never before. There’s all-new vehicles to get you through the flooded locale, but where should you be looking to start your run?

A new set of data compiled by Novos has uncovered the most popular landing zones, along with the most successful landing zones to boot. Here’s a full rundown.

What are the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3?

Since the launch of Season 3 on June 17, casual players and competitive veterans alike have all been looking to master the new changes. If you’ve been grinding as a lone wolf in the Arena playlist, you may be surprised to learn that one drop spot stands out from the rest.

Sweaty Sands has the highest success rate of any solo landing spot in Fortnite’s Arena game mode. Of all games played since the release, Sweaty Sands leads to a top 35 placement on average. This is significantly higher than any other location on map.

There’s a great deal of loot for players to snag and it also gives players a good amount of freedom. Once you know the position of the storm and where it’s headed, you can easily navigate to Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, or Holly Hedges.

If you prefer to play as part of a Trio, Rickety Rig has been highlighted as the most successful landing spot in Season 3. However, there’s not as much of a gap between the next best locations in this mode. The Yacht, Frenzy Farm, Steamy Stacks, and Holly Hedges come together in a closely contested top five.

Public matches differ from the Arena playlist, however. As solos have found more success in Steamy Stacks, duos at The Yacht, and Squads at Misty Meadows.

Still trying to wrap your head around all of the new changes in Season 3? We've got you covered. Here’s our in-depth breakdown of the latest map overhaul in Fortnite.