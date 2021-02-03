Fortnite leaked Frozen exotic SMG: everything we know

With the release of Fortnite v15.30, some notable leakers found evidence for a new Frozen exotic SMG and it’s even playable to a certain extent but, strangely enough, the weapon isn’t currently available in-game. Here’s what we know about it, as of February 2, 2021.

When Fortnite v15.30 was first announced, Epic Games revealed that the battle royale game would be getting two new Exotic weapons when the update went live, the Chug Cannon and the Burst Quad Rocket Launcher, both of which were available to buy from NPC’s located around the map.

What they didn’t mention, however, is that another weapon was stealthy added in at the same time as well called the Frozen SMG but, as far as players are aware, no one can actually find it, leading some to believe it’s not actually available.

While that’s not entirely surprising as weapons get added into the code all the time before they are released, what is surprising is that it seems to be ready to go, with stats, textures, and the works.

Frozen SMG stats and gameplay

According to notable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX and iFireMonkey, we now know the statistics for the new Frozen SMG. The weapon is set to use light bullets, as one might expect, and has a reload speed of 2.1 seconds, a magazine size of 35, and deals 20 damage to other players.

Given that it’s an exotic item, it almost certainly has some kind of effect, although that effect is not yet clear. Previously, something called the Freeze AR was leaked, which reportedly gave players shot by it a Chiller effect. It’s possible that this SMG has a similar effect.

We even have a look at the weapon in-game thanks to HYPEX, who was able to get a screenshot of the weapon. Currently, very little gameplay is out in the wild so it’s unknown how well it performs.

Is the Frozen SMG available yet?

Currently, it seems like it’s impossible to get your hands on the Frozen SMG quite yet, even though it’s in a seemingly complete state. That being said, given how far along into the development it is, it wouldn’t be shocking if it made its grand appearance sometime in the near future, probably within the next couple of weeks.

That being said, once it is available, it’ll almost certainly be sold at one of the AI’s located around the map, as is the case with every other exotic and mythic weapon in the game and will probably cost a good chunk of your gold bars.

This is all pure speculation, however, and plans could be completely different by the time it’s released.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see how this new weapon affects the metagame.

Exotic/mythic weapons in the past have caused changes in the meta before so this one could do the same. We’ll just have to wait for release.