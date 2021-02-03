Logo
Fortnite leaked Frozen exotic SMG: everything we know

Published: 3/Feb/2021 0:31

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

With the release of Fortnite v15.30, some notable leakers found evidence for a new Frozen exotic SMG and it’s even playable to a certain extent but, strangely enough, the weapon isn’t currently available in-game. Here’s what we know about it, as of February 2, 2021.

When Fortnite v15.30 was first announced, Epic Games revealed that the battle royale game would be getting two new Exotic weapons when the update went live, the Chug Cannon and the Burst Quad Rocket Launcher, both of which were available to buy from NPC’s located around the map.

What they didn’t mention, however, is that another weapon was stealthy added in at the same time as well called the Frozen SMG but, as far as players are aware, no one can actually find it, leading some to believe it’s not actually available.

While that’s not entirely surprising as weapons get added into the code all the time before they are released, what is surprising is that it seems to be ready to go, with stats, textures, and the works.

Frozen SMG stats and gameplay

According to notable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX and iFireMonkey, we now know the statistics for the new Frozen SMG. The weapon is set to use light bullets, as one might expect, and has a reload speed of 2.1 seconds, a magazine size of 35, and deals 20 damage to other players.

Given that it’s an exotic item, it almost certainly has some kind of effect, although that effect is not yet clear. Previously, something called the Freeze AR was leaked, which reportedly gave players shot by it a Chiller effect. It’s possible that this SMG has a similar effect.

We even have a look at the weapon in-game thanks to HYPEX, who was able to get a screenshot of the weapon. Currently, very little gameplay is out in the wild so it’s unknown how well it performs.

Is the Frozen SMG available yet?

Currently, it seems like it’s impossible to get your hands on the Frozen SMG quite yet, even though it’s in a seemingly complete state. That being said, given how far along into the development it is, it wouldn’t be shocking if it made its grand appearance sometime in the near future, probably within the next couple of weeks.

That being said, once it is available, it’ll almost certainly be sold at one of the AI’s located around the map, as is the case with every other exotic and mythic weapon in the game and will probably cost a good chunk of your gold bars.

This is all pure speculation, however, and plans could be completely different by the time it’s released.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see how this new weapon affects the metagame.

Exotic/mythic weapons in the past have caused changes in the meta before so this one could do the same. We’ll just have to wait for release.

How to use Fortnite black & white Superhero skins after 15.30 update

Published: 2/Feb/2021 20:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Despite Epic Games confirming that the black and white superhero skins, which some had called “pay-to-win” due to their low visibility, would be fixed with the v15.30 update, there’s still a way to make your character look like they did before.

Ever since their release in-game, Fortnite fans have been complaining about the custom superhero skins as they gave the owners the ability to be completely black (or completely white), which in-turn caused visibility problems for enemy players.

Before the release of v15.30, Epic confirmed that they would be fixing the issue in that update, claiming that players would no longer be able to make their characters that way.

Now that the update is here, while the lighting has been changed around the map, some have already discovered a workaround in order to get your superhero skin how it was pre-patch.

Epic Games
The custom superhero skins were causing trouble for some players due to the fact that they were hardly visible.

How to use the all black and white OP superhero skins in Fortnite

Given the fact that it’s not supposed to work anymore, getting the skins to be all black or all white is a bit complicated now that update 15.30 is out in the wild. That being said, thanks to Twitter user GlitchKing15, we now know the steps you need to take in order to get it to work.

  1. Equip the Custom Superhero skin
  2. Select “Edit Style”
  3. Tab over to “Primary Suit Style”
  4. Select either Black or White
  5. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  6. Select the last color on the list that looks like an extremely dark blue
  7. Select “Save and Exit”
  8. Select “Edit Style” once again
  9. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  10. Select the Black or White color that has the “exclamation” sign over it.
  11. Tab back over to “Primary Suit Style” and repeat step 10.
  12. Select “Save and Exit” once more

Here’s a visual guide of the steps above, completed in-game:

Overall, the method is a bit complicated to pull off, especially compared to how it was before – now that you have to go back and forth between screens in order to do it, but it does seem to work.

It is worth pointing out that the skins are not supposed to operate this way and Epic will almost certainly be fixing this issue in the near future, so don’t be disappointed if this stops working after a while.

Until then, however, enjoy your OP skins.