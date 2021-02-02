How to use Fortnite black & white Superhero skins after 15.30 update - Dexerto

Despite Epic Games confirming that the black and white superhero skins, which some had called “pay-to-win” due to their low visibility, would be fixed with the v15.30 update, there’s still a way to make your character look like they did before.

Ever since their release in-game, Fortnite fans have been complaining about the custom superhero skins as they gave the owners the ability to be completely black (or completely white), which in-turn caused visibility problems for enemy players.

Before the release of v15.30, Epic confirmed that they would be fixing the issue in that update, claiming that players would no longer be able to make their characters that way.

Now that the update is here, while the lighting has been changed around the map, some have already discovered a workaround in order to get your superhero skin how it was pre-patch.

How to use the all black and white OP superhero skins in Fortnite

Given the fact that it’s not supposed to work anymore, getting the skins to be all black or all white is a bit complicated now that update 15.30 is out in the wild. That being said, thanks to Twitter user GlitchKing15, we now know the steps you need to take in order to get it to work.

Equip the Custom Superhero skin Select “Edit Style” Tab over to “Primary Suit Style” Select either Black or White Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style” Select the last color on the list that looks like an extremely dark blue Select “Save and Exit” Select “Edit Style” once again Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style” Select the Black or White color that has the “exclamation” sign over it. Tab back over to “Primary Suit Style” and repeat step 10. Select “Save and Exit” once more

Here’s a visual guide of the steps above, completed in-game:

All White And All Black Superhero Skin Glitch.. pic.twitter.com/8KeICRIZtq — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) February 2, 2021

Overall, the method is a bit complicated to pull off, especially compared to how it was before – now that you have to go back and forth between screens in order to do it, but it does seem to work.

It is worth pointing out that the skins are not supposed to operate this way and Epic will almost certainly be fixing this issue in the near future, so don’t be disappointed if this stops working after a while.

Until then, however, enjoy your OP skins.