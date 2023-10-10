Fortnite leak reveals original Chapter 1 maps will return next season

Latest Fortnite leaks indicate that the original Chapter 1 maps will return to the game during the upcoming Chapter 4 season, which will also feature a rotation of iconic seasons. Here is everything we know so far, along with the consensus of the community.

New seasons and events keep players engaged in Fortnite, but nothing piques the community’s interest like leaks and rumors about upcoming content. According to the most recent leaks, the community is once again abuzz with speculation that Chapter 1 maps may be added back into the game.

Chapter 1 maps symbolize the sites where countless battles were fought, friendships were forged, and unforgettable moments were created, so it is safe to say that OG Fortnite players will be ecstatic to see their return.

Many Fortnite players vividly recall their first few seasons of the game, and the thought of returning to these cherished locations evokes an overwhelming sense of nostalgia. The leaks were disclosed in the most recent 26.30 patch, which also added Fortnitemares 2023 and a Time Machine to the island, which further fueled the rumor.

Here’s everything the leaks suggest, along with the community’s opinion on the matter.

Fortnite leaks reveal Chapter 1 maps are returning

According to Egyptian Fortnite Leaker, Chapter 1 maps will return in the next Fortnite season, which will be Chapter 4 Season 5. The leaker suggests that there will be a “time corruption” that will occur throughout the season which will cause several Chapter 1 seasons to repeat in the game.

Chapter 1 Season 5 items that have now fallen on the current Fortnite island in Frenzy Fields lend support to this theory. These items include a Durr Burger sign, a Dusty Diner sign, and a Truck ‘N’ Oasis sign that Kado Thorne’s Time Machine brought to the island.

In addition, the date on the Time Machine is July 12, 2018, the original release date for Chapter 1 Season 5. As previously stated, Kado Thorne is a time traveler, and it is now established that he is travelling to past seasons to complete his legendary collection.

The Chapter 1 sky was also displayed on a billboard in Mega City, and the official Fortnite X account recently posted a teaser titled “The greatest heist of all time” with an image of Vampire Kado Thorne departing the Time Machine.

Moreover, a leak from D3NNI_yt suggests that Thor is shown playing Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 in Avengers Endgame during the 2023 timeline in MCU canon. The leaker attempted to connect the dots between recent rumors and deduced that players may eventually return to Chapter 1 during the upcoming season.

Upon seeing this, players poured in their excitement by saying, “According to canon, the movie takes place in October 2023 to be exact”. Another chimed in, “Bro this is more than a Halloween update this is absolutely hype”.

While there are numerous rumors circulating on social media, players are optimistic that the game will be revived by returning Chapter 1 maps to the primary Battle Royale island.