Fortnite leak reveals new look at Doomsday Device and upcoming challenge

Fortnite’s upcoming Doomsday Device has glitched and appeared in-game ahead of its completion, along with a new challenge for the future Storm The Agency event.

Following on from the record-shattering success of Fortnite’s Astronomical event with Travis Scott, another in-game development is set to shake up the battle royale.

While a secretive Doomsday Device has been in construction behind the scenes for a number of weeks, a new leak has revealed its future state. Along with a new challenge straight from the upcoming Storm The Agency event.

Advertisement

Fortnite’s Doomsday Device is almost complete.

After hours of purposely trying to glitch the game’s menu, prominent Fortnite leaker ‘FortTory,’ uncovered a future state of Fortnite. With Midas standing in the center as per usual, a more complete version of the Doomsday Device can be spotted in the background.

The giant, spherical structure now has smoke emanating from it, along with more ominous lighting than before. There’s no telling if this is an early look at the final version of the device, but it’s certainly further along than the current version in-game.

Read More: FaZe Dubs accused of cheating in Fortnite Solo Cash Cup

As we approach the major Season 3 update, set to kick off on Thursday, June 4, it appears as though this Doomsday Device will play a significant role. With recent teasers suggesting an underwater theme, perhaps this devastating weapon is what sets off the catastrophic chain of events.

The StormTheAgency Event Challenges LEAKED in-game!



As you can see, we need to collect three goldenbars in Midas his room, also the Doomsday Device seems more active then it currently is. pic.twitter.com/JYPQCXE4kj — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 3, 2020

Advertisement

Leaked Storm The Agency challenge.

Alongside this new look at the Doomsday Device, the leaked game-state also revealed an upcoming challenge.

A number of gold bars are scattered across Midas’ room and players need to collect three of them for this upcoming Storm The Agency challenge.

One can be seen towards the back right corner of the room, while one is close behind Midas, and plenty more can be spotted on the nearby table and chairs.

Advertisement

It’s too early to tell what this challenge may reward, or what other steps may be involved. But this early look shows that collecting gold could play a vital role in the game’s story moving forward.

Keep an eye out for future updates that alter the state of the Doomsday Device and implement new challenges. It’s only a matter of time before the build to Season 3 truly ramps up.