Epic Games reveal Fortnite & FNCS competitive plans for 2020

Epic Games has revealed its plans for competitive Fortnite play for the remainder of 2020 with a major news announcement on April 30.

As with most if not all other major esports, Fortnite competitions will be moved to online play only. However, because of the limitations of online play, Epic announced that there won’t be a 2020 World Cup.

“Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020,” they revealed. However, the team is hoping that 2021 will see a return of the massive event, which was won by Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf in 2019.

Advertisement

“We're hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021,” they revealed.

That said, while they don’t know when a return to in-person live events will be practical, online play will see a return of the Fortnite Champion Series, Cash Cups and multiple major third party events.

According to Epic, FNCS will return each season for the remainder of 2020 and will feature the best players across the world.

#FNCS - Will be returning each season for the rest of 2020. Players around the globe will have the opportunity to prove they're the best. We will iterate on formats to improve player experiences. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Advertisement

“We will iterate on formats to improve player experiences,” Epic said, suggesting that some new flavor will be added to make the matches more enjoyable.

With Cash Cups, Epic says they will be focusing “on how players earn points, as well as the structure of the tournaments” and make it so players can hop into a game and compete for cash prizes on a routine basis.

Additionally, the “two-step Cash Cups” qualify a group of top players into a final lobby.

Fortnite pros will be aiming for victory. Fortnite pros will be aiming for victory.

Advertisement

Finally, official broadcasts will be returning beginning May 2nd at 1pm PST with the FNCS Invitational. Epic claims that there will be even more competitive news to follow during the broadcast.

It seems like Epic is stepping up to ensure that Fortnite players, pros and fans alike are given a lot to look forward to in the months ahead.