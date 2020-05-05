FaZe Dubs accused of cheating in Fortnite Solo Cash Cup

Fortnite pro for FaZe Clan Danny ‘Dubs’ Walsh has again found himself in the limelight for the wrong reasons, this time being accused of teaming with Duos Cup partner ‘Waffles’ in a Solo Cash Cup over the weekend.

Numerous players have alleged the FaZe Clan Fortnite pro partnered up with duo partner ‘Waffles’ to ensure they got a better position in the tournament.

During the Solo Cash Cup, the pair both dropped on Rig in all six games. However, they never fought each other, instead killing other people who dropped there. They also reportedly shared vault loot together, and did a 3-2-1 countdown to beam someone on the mainland in one game.

“Waffles and Dubs land Rig together [every game] and don’t fight a single time, yet fight anyone else who lands there,” Leaffr said. “They also rotate closely behind each other every single game.”

Dubs and Waffles placed 7th and 8th in the Solo Cash Cup on May 1, with 112 and 107 points respectively. However, their names have since been wiped off the unofficial Fortnite Tracker results. Epic are yet to comment on the situation.

For mobile readers, the related segment begins at 2:39.

Leaffr took down the video shortly after it went viral, although by then it had quickly circulated around the Fortnite community. They asked that people “watch the replays [themselves] and decide if what [Dubs was] doing is wrong,” before remarking about the poor state of solos.

“This just shows how bad solos are at this time, and how predetermined loot paths and POI sharing can cause hard-to-prove teaming that makes the game in a way unfair,” they said.

It isn’t the first time Waffles has been reprimanded for teaming at Rig with someone. In practice scrim servers, Waffles has previously been handed suspensions for teaming with various other players.

Teaming is banned under the FNCS ruleset, which typically applies to other in-game events like Cash Cups. Section 8.2.2 states “players may not work together to deceive or otherwise cheat other players during any match…[including] working together during the match while on opposing teams.”

It comes after two high-profile teaming cases plagued the recent FNCS Duos season. Keys, Slackes, Bucke, and Kreo were handed down 60-day suspensions from Epic after being caught teaming, while three players on console were kicked from their organization for doing the same thing.

We will update this piece as more information is released.