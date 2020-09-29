Fortnite leak reveals crazy Grenade Launcher & Mini-Gun hybrid weapon

A fresh Fortnite leak has revealed that an insane Grenade Launcher and Mini-Gun hybrid weapon is in the works, and could be landing in the battle royale.

Fortnite is no stranger to having wacky or overpowered weapons in the loot pool. Players are still trying to forget about the Infinity Blade, while also hoping that something like the Zapatron makes a return with a nerf.

Those sort of wacky inventions have gone away in recent seasons, being replaced by standard-looking but overpowered shotguns, assault rifles, and even pistols.

However, when it comes to taking things back to the outlandish levels of design and power, Epic Games might just have something up their sleeve that could leave battle royale players calling for the vault.

On September 28, Fortnite leaker @Mang0e_ revealed that a new Heavy Weapon type is in the works – with it seemingly looking like a crossover between a Grenade Launcher and Mini-Gun.

That’s right, a crossover between the Grenade Launcher and Mini-Gun. How, you might ask? Well, in the photos posted by the leaker, the prototype mesh shows the Mini-Gun without a barrel and stats showing that it would do a huge amount of environmental damage.

According to the current stats of the prototype, it does 137 environmental damage and 67 normal damage, so it’s powerful either way.

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

Of course, given that it's just a prototype mesh, it could very well be Epic just running some tests without any plans to actually release the weapon later down the line.

As we’ve seen plenty of times before, content – be it weapons, skins, new locations, or something else – is regularly uncovered by dataminers but never sees the light of day inside the battle royale. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with this one in the future.