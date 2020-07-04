Fortnite leak hints at Aquaman villain skin coming soon

Fortnite data miners have uncovered leaked Item Shop files which hint towards new cosmetics for Aquaman’s villain, Black Manta, coming to the battle royale title in Season 3.

Following Deadpool's introduction as a character in Season 2, Epic Games shared that many of the changes planned for Fortnite's third season would be themed around yet another superhero.

DC Comics star Aquaman was revealed to be next-in-line, and after being teased in the Season 3 trailer, he has been added at the perfect time, with Fortnite’s map still flooded after the end-of-season event.

The weekly challenges for players to unlock Aquaman’s skin and other cosmetics have already been made available, and it looks like other characters in his universe are also on their way to Fortnite.

Prominent Fortnite leaker Hypex claimed that Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta, would also be introduced in Season 3 after uncovering Item Shop leaks featuring his cosmetics.

Hypex explained that Black Manta's dual blades are also expected to be released as a harvesting tool in Fortnite, allowing players to fully replicate the villain's outfit in-game.

Big Shop Leak: Black Manta and the Black Manta Blades (Dualies) will be in the Item Shop on the 16th at 14:00 GMT! Aquaman (Secret BP Character) will also be releasing at that time. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2020

These new cosmetics are currently expected to be released on Thursday, June 16 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST/ 5 PM CEST along with Aquaman's skin.

Black Manta is one of Aquaman's biggest villains and is known for having a vendetta against the Atlantean hero, even designing a scientifically enhanced suit for underwater combat.

While it is unlikely that these same skills would translate to Fortnite, some players have suggested that Epic Games could incorporate the feud between the pair in the storyline for the new season.

It has also been leaked that Aquaman's home Atlantis could added to the game as a point-of-interest during the third season, further fueling rumors that they may have something to do with future map changes.