Fortnite Houseparty: How to use new video chat feature & get free Wrap - Dexerto

With Fortnite’s brand new update, Epic Games has added integration with Houseparty, which allows players to video chat while playing the hit battle royale game. You’ll even be able to unlock a special wrap for your weapons.

Fortnite Season 4 is almost on its way out, with it set to end at the tailend of November. Despite this, Epic Games still has a few cards up their sleeves for players before Chapter 5 starts. One of these new features is the implementation of Houseparty, a service that allows players to communicate with each other.

Added in the v14.60 update, the new Houseparty feature will be available for Fortnite players to start using on November 18, according to Epic Games’ blog post. But how does it work and how can players set it up? Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new feature in the popular battle royale game so that you can be ready when it goes live in-game.

What is Fortnite x Houseparty?

According to the company themselves, Houseparty is a social media app that allows eight people to video chat at one time. Think of something like Zoom, FaceTime, or Google Hangouts, but only for eight people. Players can add friends and invite them into private video chats.

For the Fortnite implementation, players will need Houseparty installed on their iOS or Android device in order to properly frame the camera on your face. That being said, the chat will appear on the side of your Fortnite game while you’re playing.

Unfortunately, the Houseparty implementation will only be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC for the time being, so if you’re on Xbox or Switch, you’re out of luck for now.

Fortnite x Houseparty in-game reward

Players who link their Houseparty account with their Epic account will be rewarded with a free in-game Rainbow Fog wrap, which can be used on any weapon in Fortnite. The wrap itself is pretty cool to look at and seems to be at least partially inspired by Houseparty’s hot pink and yellow color combination.

Because the app is only available on PlayStation devices and PC, players on other systems have another way to get their hands on the Rainbow Fog wrap.

According to Epic, from November 20 and November 26, players who play five Fortnite matches with friends will receive the wrap by December 4, 2020. It’s unclear if this method is available for PC and PlayStation players as well.

Fortnite x Houseparty account link instructions

We’re so glad to see you all looking forward to our new feature! We’ll update everyone as soon as you can link your account to use Houseparty video chat in Fortnite. 👋 — Houseparty (@houseparty) November 18, 2020

Linking your two accounts is a bit of a pain. Between downloading apps and signing up for services you more than likely don’t have accounts for, it’s hassle in order to use this new service. That being said, it may be worth it to those who want a new way to chat with their friends or if you simply want the new weapon wrap.

Download Houseparty on your iOS or Android device and create an account. In the app, link your Epic Games account with your Houseparty account using the in-app prompts. You’re two accounts should then be linked and video calls will show up on screen the next time you start up Fortnite on your PC or PlayStation device.

All in all, it seems like a great feature for those who want a new way to chat with their friends. Here’s hoping that Epic implements more services like this in the future.