Fortnite fan claims Chapter 4 Battle Pass rewards are a huge “glow-up” from past seasons

Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived and the new Battle Pass is already a smash hit. So much so that fans are claiming this could be the biggest “glow-up” in the game’s history.

Fortnite dropped a ton of new content into the game with Chapter 4. From a new map to an updated look thanks to Unreal Engine 5, there are a lot of goodies for players to check out when they load into the game for the first time after the update.

While the Shockwave Hammer is stealing much of the early spotlight overall, the new Battle Pass hasn’t completely escaped attention, and fans are over the moon about the new interface and all of the available rewards this time around.

Fortnite fans praise Chapter 4 Battle pass design and rewards

The big points of praise for this Chapter have been the focus on original creations and cosmetics over the collaborations that have filled the most recent passes. While there are some crossovers this time around, they clear a quality-over-quantity bar for many of the most vocal fans so far.

“We finally have a story-related Tier 100 (from the looks of things it’s a Geno Snapshot) with a cool armor style similar to the old Chapter 1 Tier 100s,” one Fortnite player said. “There are actual guy skins instead of males being animals or creatures and the female skins aren’t just shirts and jean shorts…Best battle pass since C2S7.”

Another Fortnite played chimed in that it’s their “favorite Battle Pass ever” primarily thanks to the Doom Slayer skin and that the rest of the pass is a “10/10” overall.

The skins aren’t the only draw either. The other cosmetics are getting rave reviews as well.

“What’s the best part for me is that not only the skins are amazing but so are their accessories,” a passionate fan said.

It’s always a pleasant boost to Fortnite when the Battle Pass delivers something fresh and Chapter 4 looks to be off to a hot start across the board.