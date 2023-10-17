Fortnite Creative mode rips off Roblox’s Brookhaven and fans can’t believe it

Brookhaven RP, one of the most renowned Roblox experiences, has now been replicated in Fortnite’s Creative mode, shocking fans across social media. Here is how closely the Fortnite island resembles the well-known Roblox experience, as well as how fans reacted.

Roblox has evolved from its origins as a platform for users to build and play with blocks to its current state as a massive, dynamic ecosystem of user-generated experiences. Among them, Brookhaven RP stands out as the game that has won the hearts of millions of players since the popularity of this dynamic role-playing experience has grown over the years.

On the other side, UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) is a hybrid of Unreal Engine 4 with Fortnite’s Creative Mode and is a direct competitor to Roblox Studio. The sheer number of unique game genres and user experiences possible inside UEFN has left the gaming community in awe.

Epic Games Roblox’s Brookhaven is perfectly copied in Fortnite Creative including its iconic buildings.

Game creators have made a wide variety of interactive experiences, from puzzle expeditions and escape rooms to lifelike simulations and creations inspired by famous games that include UNO, Only Up, and others.

Now, one of the most popular Roblox games, Brookhaven RP, has been copied by another Fortnite creator in Creative mode. Fans of the original game are therefore astonished.

Roblox’s Brookhaven fans surprised at its Fortnite Creative copy

A recent X post by the Roblox streamer KreekCraft indicates that Brookhaven RP has made its way to Fortnite. Upon seeing the copied title, he jokes about a prospective collaboration between the two games. The streamer then demonstrates how Brookhaven is also presently one of the best UEFN experiences in Fortnite.

Wolfpaq Games created the original Brookhaven experience on Roblox, while bdd created its Fortnite rip-off. Therefore, fans speculate that Wolfpaq did not grant permission for the Fortnite Creative replica game bdd created.

In addition, Fortnite’s DMCA strikes are significantly more lenient than Roblox’s, causing Brookhaven fans to be even more outraged by the existence of such copies in UEFN and their increasing popularity there.

One such fan said, “I’m surprised they haven’t gotten copyrighted yet.” Another one chimed in, “It’s crazy how Fortnite can get away with clear copyright violations, but Roblox gets destroyed by DMCA.”

A third user added while highlighting another popular Roblox game in Fortnite, “I see Phasmophobia there. It’s about time we played again (in Fortnite).”

While there has been no official word from Wolfpaq Games on the situation, Fortnite players are enjoying the popular Roblox game in UEFN (Island Code: 8794-8292-7360).