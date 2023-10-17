Fortnite shows off Flashback prequel to prep players before Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is almost here, and a new creation in Fortnite’s Creative mode lets players catch up on the story before the sequel’s launch.

Released back in 2010, Alan Wake told the twisted story of a troubled writer who tries to solve the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. After thirteen long years, a sequel is finally on its way.

A lot has changed in the industry since players first experienced Wake’s story, and one of those changes is the rise of Fortnite. Epic Games battle royale has grown into a larger-than-life entity, with celebrity and video game collaborations a pillar of the title.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Just recently, Alan Wake arrived in Fortnite, yet the surprise collab didn’t end there. The next step of the crossover involves a playable refresher to prep players ahead of Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake: Flashback recaps Alan Wake’s story in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Creative 2.0 has blown the minds of gamers worldwide, as players have been given the freedom to create playable spectacles. Modes and maps from Call of Duty and plenty of titles are just a few notches under Creative 2.0’s belt.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Made possible by the power of Creative 2.0, Alan Wake: Flashback is a playable segment. In it, players get to relive key moments from the first game in preparation for a return to the twisted world of Alan Wake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Story beats such as Alan and Alice’s relationship, their trip to Bright Falls, and many more integral parts are present in this mode. Given that it’s Fortnite, it can be experienced with any whacky in-game skin owned.

Alan Wake’s voice actor, Matthew Poretta, lent his talents to this recreation. Players can expect to hear him narrate, with a few new pieces of narration involved. To play Alan Wake: Flashback simply search up the island with the provided code 3426-5561-3374.

Article continues after ad

Alan Wake 2 releases October 27, but Alan Wake: Flashback can be played right now.