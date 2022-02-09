Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS: Start date, prize pool & format

The first FNCS of Chapter 3: Season 1 has been announced, meaning there’s another round of competitive Fortnite just around the corner – we’ve got dates and details of the prize pool.

Now that players have had a chance to get used to the new weapons, locations, and mechanics like sliding that were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, it’s time to put all of that experience into action in the first FNCS of 2022.

Epic Games have announced that FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) will return in February, with skilled Duos around the world given the opportunity to earn a slice of the $3,008,500 prize fund if they manage to place high enough.

Advertisement

Contents

Fortnite FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1 start date & schedule

Chapter 3 Season 1 of FNCS will begin on February 17, 2022. There will be two Qualifiers, followed by the Semi-Finals one week later, and the Finals the week after that.

You can find the full schedule for FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1 below:

Qualifiers (February 17-18 and 19-20)

Just like last season, there are two Qualifiers in FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1, with three rounds in each one, although this time it will be in the Duos format instead of Trios.

The top eight teams in each final round will advance directly to the Finals.

Semi-Finals (February 24-27)

There are three Semi-Final Sessions in FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1, taking place across three days.

For any Session, a team will either need to get a Victory Royale or be one of the top six most consistent teams during that Session to advance to the Finals.

Advertisement

You can see a breakdown of the Semi-Final Sessions below:

Session 1: 5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 50th on the Series Points Leaderboard

5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 50th on the Series Points Leaderboard Session 2: 5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 61st on the Series Points Leaderboard

5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 61st on the Series Points Leaderboard Session 3: 6 Matches; 3 Hours; 1st – 72nd on the Series Points Leaderboard

Finals (March 5-6)

The FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1 Finals format is similar to previous seasons, with 12 matches split across two days (six matches on each day).

There will also be a Match Point variable, which means a team can end the competition early and be crowned the winners if they earn 500 total points and 3 Victory Royales.

Fortnite FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1 prize pool

Here’s how the $3 million prize pool will be distributed during FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1:

EU – $1,362,500

– $1,362,500 NA East – $637,500

– $637,500 Brazil – $418,000

– $418,000 NA West – $239,500

– $239,500 Asia – $145,000

– $145,000 Middle East – $114,000

– $114,000 Oceania – $92,000

The amount each region is awarded is decided based on their player count, which is why the EU has the highest split of the prize fun – it has the most players of all seven regions.

Advertisement

You can find the rules for FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1, as well as a detailed breakdown of the prize pool for all rankings in each region, right here.

Fortnite FNCS Community Cup details

All players are invited to take part in the FNCS Community Cup on February 28, 2022. In this tournament, Duos will compete in 10 matches across three hours to earn the most points possible.

The top performing teams in each region will earn the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit and Winner’s Mark Back Bling for free. Rules for the FNCS Community Cup will be shared here in the near future.