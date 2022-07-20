Fortnite insider claims the next Arcane collab will introduce Mel

Brianna Reeves . 52 minutes ago

A Fortnite leaker claims that a new Arcane collaboration will introduce Mel to Epic Games’ popular online title.

Epic Games previously created Fortnite and Arcane crossover content on two separate occasions. The first of such collaborations went live in November 2021, allowing players to wreak havoc as Jinx.

Her sister Vi debuted not too long thereafter, entering the Item Shop with a number of Arcane-themed items in tow – the Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe included.

While Fortnite players patiently await each character’s return to the in-game store, Epic reportedly has bigger plans in place for its next turn with the Arcane universe.

A new Arcane x Fortnite event could add Mel to the game

Riot Games/Netflix Mel could be next in line for an Arcane crossover.

According to notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, two reliable sources have stated that a new collaboration with the League of Legends brand will introduce Mel-themed content.

The unnamed sources, apparently, made no mention of a release timeline for the supposed crossover.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the rumored collab will also reinstate the aforementioned Jinx and Vi items.

A host of other fan-favorite characters from the acclaimed Netflix series await their introduction to the world of Fortnite, as well.

On top of a Fortnite x Arcane event featuring Mel, franchise faithful have additionally expressed an in seeing Caitlyn join the fun.

As Twitter user Vel pointed out, Ekko and his hoverboard would make for a fine addition, too.

Given the frequency of Fortnite crossovers, it’s only a matter of time before more League of Legends characters hit the Island.

The most recent brand collaborations brought Indiana Jones and several figures from Naruto to the Epic title. Uncorroborated rumors suggest Transformers’ Optimus Prime and Dragon Ball Z heroes could arrive sometime in the future.