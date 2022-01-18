Another Fortnite x League of Legends Arcane skin has been leaked

Fortnite made headlines with its recent League of Legends crossover to celebrate the Netflix series Arcane, and now another one is on the way as Vi will be getting her own skin.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale, Fortnite, is known for its huge collaborations with pop culture icons, including beloved video game characters like God of War’s Kratos and Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy.

So it was no surprise when they collaborated with League of Legends to coincide with the franchise’s acclaimed Netflix show Arcane last year, bringing Jinx to the Island with her own skin and cosmetics.

Now, following the most recent 19.10 update, a brand new League of Legends Arcane skin has been shared by Fortnite leakers, but this time it’s Piltover’s Finest, Vi, who’s getting a chance to shine.

As you can see from the leaked image in the tweet above, Vi is rocking her signature pink hair and punk street fashion, so she should be immediately recognizable to League of Legends fans.

It looks like she’s also going to have her own cosmetics bundle, including a hextech hammer as a Pickaxe, Powder’s stuffed toy rabbit as a Back Bling, and a themed Loading Screen.

When is Fortnite’s Vi skin going to be released?

Right now, there’s no release date for the Vi skin in Fortnite, but we’d expect it to arrive before the next big update. If Epic return to their bi-weekly schedule, that means it should drop before February 1, 2022.

As with most crossover skins, Vi will most likely need to be purchased from the Item Shop. We’d estimate that it will cost around 1,500 V-Bucks for the skin by itself, or around 2,200 V-Bucks for the bundle.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated as soon as more information about the new Vi skin drops, but in the meantime visit our Fortnite home page for the latest leaks and news.