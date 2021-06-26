Epic Games drop Fortnite caster AussieAntics after he calls player a “loser”

One of the most beloved faces in the Fortnite community has surprisingly been dropped from the official broadcasting team after he made comments towards a player during a viewing party.

Controversy and Fortnite have unfortunately come hand in hand in recent months, recently professional player WavyJacob was banned due to a violation of the family-friendly name rules within the code of conduct.

Then, on June 25 it was announced that Australian caster Shaun “AussieAntics” Cochrane, who’s risen to become one of the most well-known names in the Fortnite competitive scene, had been dropped from the official broadcast team due to a violation of the community guidelines.

Dropped from the Fortnite broadcast team

Aussie surprised everyone in the community when he tweeted he was “Dropped from the official broadcast” just a few hours before we was set to broadcast the final regions of the FNCS All-Star Showdown on June 26.

Dropped from the official broadcast. Going live in 5 minutes to explain why. I will be doing a viewing party for NAE Solo FNCS Finals as well. — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) June 26, 2021

He quickly took to Twitch to explain the reason why he was dropped from the team, and it didn’t take long for fans to start calling the decision a questionable one from Epic Games.

In short, he was streaming a viewing party of the Oceanic FNCS All-Star Showdown solo finals on June 25, and one of the players towards the bottom of the leaderboard changed his drop spot to land on someone in the top ten.

Aussie noted he was friends with the player getting landed on, and proceeded to call the other player a “loser”, which was apparently the last straw for Epic Games.

After a meeting, he was notified that he has been removed from the official broadcast team for the foreseeable future and does not know if he will ever return.

He continued on to say how he’ll continue to call out players who he thinks deserve it and says there’s little hope he is going to reappear on the broadcast team with his follow-up comments.

This marks the second prominent caster that has been dropped from the official team, as Arten ‘BallaTW’ Esa was removed due to his blog post on why solo’s should not be a competitive event.

It’s here. My blog about why I believe solos should be relegated as a focus point of competitive Fortnite. They hold a special place in our hearts, and have given us a crazy bit of excitement/fun. Read:https://t.co/0272GnJlyY — Ballatw (@Ballatw) August 18, 2020

We will have to wait and see whether or not AussieAntics will make it back on the Fortnite stream in the near future.