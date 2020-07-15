Clever Fortnite trick makes the Charge Shotgun much faster

Fortnite players have uncovered a simple trick with the new Season 3 weapon, the Charge Shotgun, allowing you to cut out the waiting time on its slow fire rate.

The Charge Shotgun is one of the latest weapons to be added to Fortnite, since its release in the Season 3 update, and features unusual mechanics compared to other guns in its class.

As its name suggests, the Charge Shotgun allows players to charge up their bullets in order to deal more damage, although this delay can be costly during gunfights.

How to skip waiting time on Charge Shotgun

This new gun requires players to hold their fire button before shooting, but players have found that double-clicking shoot can fire the Shotgun without being charged.

While there's still a short delay when skipping the charge this way, one Fortnite fan u/Alukarulz shared a trick to completely cut out the waiting time with a certain keybind.

Alukarulz highlighted that by using their mouse wheel they could minimize the delay which occurs when tapping the fire button twice. Here's what you'll need to do.

Open your settings menu and go to your 'Keyboard Controls' tab. Select the 'Fire' button and add a secondary keybind using 'Mouse Wheel Up'. When you have the Charge Shotgun, you will simply need to scroll the mouse wheel upwards to fire.

Once you follow these steps you should be able to quickly fire shots off with the new gun, giving you the edge over your opponents in close range fights.

Although firing it instantly does not have the same damage potential as its fully charged rounds, it can allow you to get a few shots off in quick succession.

However, this clever trick is only available for PC players, as a method to skip the delay on a controller has yet to be discovered.

It should not be too hard to find this Charge Shotgun in-game as multiple variants were added in Season 3, including a new Mythic Weapon which can be found in Catty Corner.