Mysterious Fortnite loot boat is moving with each map change

Fortnite players have noticed that the mysterious loot boat that first appeared behind the Fortilla is slowly creeping its way around the map following recent changes.

Ever since Epic Games started to make their map changes a bit crazier, players have been looking to find secrets that may impact the story of the season. Back in season eight, the mysterious black helicopter moved around the map and ultimately hinted at big changes.

In Chapter 2, Season 3, those secret changes are slightly hard to find given that most of the map is underwater.

However, after the water level started to lower on July 11, players have been able to dig into new map tweaks. Now, some have noticed that the loot boat that was close to the very edge of the map in the southwest corner is slowly inching its way to new destinations.

Popular streamer SypherPK highlighted the secret change is his map changes video, showing just how far the loot boat has traveled since the start of the season.

“This boat right over here was not here before, Sypher noted, pointing to a spot on the map where Slurp Factory used to be. “That boat seems to be moving, and honestly, there’s really one area it’s moving towards.”

Sypher pointed out that the boat is seemingly headed for the dam that sits not too far away from Misty Meadows. Though, there’s no telling where it could go.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10hGUyVRbJU

The boat’s movement was the only change coming to that part of the map, however. Parts of the small islands around Rickety Rig also disappeared with the change in water level.

Whether or not the boat’s movement will lay into the story and conclusion of Chapter 2, Season 3 remains to be seen. But, one thing is for sure, players will be keeping an eye on it’s whereabouts moving forward now that others are becoming more aware of it.