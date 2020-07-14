Fortnite's rare Golden Mushrooms have been removed already

One of the rarest items Epic Games have ever added to Fortnite Battle Royale, the Golden Mushroom, has already been removed.

These consumables had an astonishing low chance of spawning in the game anyway, with data miners reporting a probability of around 0.001%, meaning not a lot of the community might have even seen one when they were active.

For those who don't know a lot about them, they gave players 100 shield when found, and could be stacked in sets of three. We even put together a guide on how to find them, after their release on July 2, although that won't be much use for the foreseeable future.

Epic Games reportedly rolled out a hotfix on July 13, just 11 days after they were made active, to disable them from spawning in-game.

This was noted by leaked HYPEX, who regularly sieves through the data files of Fortnite and monitors changes.

While the news is still fresh, there's been no official statement from game developers on why they have been hooked from the loot pool, although the data miner who reported their departure has an idea.

Apparently, some players were having difficulty picking them up after finally finding them, which isn't ideal.

The Golden Mushroom has been disabled with a hotfix, maybe they are fixing the issue when you can't pick it up. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 13, 2020

That being said, the problem – and even the removal – of the Golden Mushroom hasn't yet been added to the official Fortnite Trello board. Here, the dev team usually keep players updated with community issues and keep them informed if things are tweaked in terms of gameplay.

With Epic currently silent on the matter, it appears that they're not sitting on their hands where any potential problem is concerned and have instead acted fast. Hopefully, the rare shield item will return in the near future.