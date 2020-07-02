Click Crew comes to an end as Aussie YouTube group "stops filming"

One of Australia’s most popular YouTube collectives has decided to call it a day as The Click Crew officially announced that production has come to a halt on all group videos.

Established in 2018, Click brought together some of the biggest YouTube and Twitch personalities in the Oceanic region. After almost two years of collaboration across 69 main-channel videos, members of the hugely popular group have opted to go their own way.

Advertisement

From unofficial leader Elliot 'Muselk' Watkins, to the likes of Fortnite stars Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten and Lannon 'Lazarbeam' Eacott, the collective announced on July 1 that filming had stopped on joint videos.

“Together we have made the very hard decision to stop filming Click videos for the foreseeable future,” a statement on the official Click Crew Twitter account read.

Advertisement

The post addressed how due to the ongoing global situation, they've all been distanced from one another. “It was pretty tricky for us to film videos without being able to see each other.” As a result, Click members all wanted to “spend time working on [their] own content” instead.

Many of the content creators replied with simple love heart emojis, Eacott responded to backlash from one fan in particular. “Half of the people that were in videos live in a different state,” he explained. Making it next to impossible to have everyone in the same room to record something new for the channel.

Advertisement

Having last uploaded on April 25, the Click account was inactive for two months before this statement cleared things up. “We want to apologize for not saying anything sooner, but really wanted to make sure this was the right decision for us and you guys before making the final call.”

Read more: Sway House neighbours claim TikTok group is ruining their street

With 2.8 million subscribers, each video on the channel dashed well into the millions without fail. Six of which even cracked 10 million views, a testament to just how popular the Australian personalities are.

It may be the end of an era, though the door could be open for a reunion down the line. “This is goodbye from us for now,” the post concluded. Perhaps when the global crisis begins to ease, the group could return for collaborative content once again.

Advertisement

That’s not to say you won’t still see many of the personalities pairing up. While The Click Crew may have come to a close, its creators are still just as active.