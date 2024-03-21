Jamie Carragher accused of “bottling it” after Liverpool defeat to Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has been accused of “bottling it” by Manchester United fans after he failed to appear in the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast following Liverpool’s defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Carragher, who hasn’t missed an episode of the podcast in the past three months, was absent from the latest release.

Instead, Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Jill Scott discussed the main talking points from the week, including Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat to Manchester United.

Amad’s 121st minute winner sparked jubilant scenes at Old Trafford that even the goalscorer’s subsequent red card could not dampen.

Jamie Carragher blasted for podcast absence

Despite Carragher posting on social media that he is away on a skiing holiday, fans did not miss the opportunity to point out what they saw the former Liverpool star being thin-skinned for not showing up after the defeat.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), one user wrote: “Carragher wouldn’t have missed this for anything if they’d won that game, loves dishing it out but can’t handle it back!”

Another added: “Jamie Carragher would have gone in his full Liverpool kit and laughed in everyone’s faces for a full hour had they won the tie.” A third posted: “Looks like Carragher has bottled it.”

The Sky Sports pundit was also called out in the YouTube comments, with another stating: “Carra dodging this episode when you know for sure he’d have shown up and been obnoxiously loud if the score was the other way around way around.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also been in the spotlight for his reaction in the wake of the Manchester United defeat.

The 56-year-old took issue with Danish reporter, Niels Christian Frederiksen, for his line of questioning after the game, stating that the journalist was “obviously not in great shape”.

Klopp’s comments have now been addressed by Frederiksen, insisting that there is no issue between the pair.