Manchester United fans hail Amad for “best red card ever” after epic Liverpool win

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, centre, is shown a red card during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Amad for scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford in the 121st minute, shortly before being shown a red card for his celebration.

Erik ten Hag’s side emerged victorious in a game for the ages as Man United beat Liverpool 4-3 to secure their trip to Wembley as an FA Cup semi-finalist.

The game appeared to be heading to penalties, with the sides locked at 3-3 as the 120th minute ticked by.

Yet in added time of extra time, Amad slotted home Alejandro Garnacho’s pass to seal the win, sparking wild celebrations around Old Trafford.

Article continues after ad

Amad shown red card in Manchester United win over Liverpool

The euphoria in the stands spilled onto the pitch, as Amad took his shirt off to celebrate his winning goal. Yet already on a yellow card, the 21-year-old was shown a second booking and subsequently had to walk down the tunnel.

Article continues after ad

It is virtually unheard of for a footballer to be sent off and still be lauded by their fans after the game, but that is exactly the reception that Amad received, as fans could not help but express their joy at what they saw as the best red card ever.

After the match, Amad revealed that he “forgot” he was already on a yellow card, but that all of his teammates came over to him in the dressing room to celebrate in style.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Amad’s heroics, Man United will face Championship side Coventry City in their semi-final at Wembley.

The other semi-final sees Man City take on Chelsea in a heavyweight clash between two Premier League giants.