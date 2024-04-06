Bernd Leno roasts Jordan Pickford as savage goalkeeper ranking video goes viral

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno brutally suggested that he would place Jordan Pickford 20th when asked to rank goalkeepers from one to 10 in a viral video.

Leno was asked by Sky Sports Germany to carry out a blind ranking challenge where he was given the names of different goalkeepers and asked to place them from first to tenth according to how good he thought each one was. The only catch was that he had no idea who was coming next and he could not change the order of his selection.

After filling his first seven spots, with Manuel Neuer, Alisson Becker and Thibaut Courtois making up the top three, Pickford’s name was given to the former Arsenal shot-stopper to rank.

The German had also filled fifth, eighth, ninth and 10th – leaving him with just fourth, sixth and seventh to choose from.

A smirk appeared across Leno’s face as he said “20!” before adding “I’m joking!” with a nervous laugh. The Fulham star eventually settled on seventh for Pickford, but was then asked where he would place himself on the list.

“These are all good goalkeepers,” he said. “But I would take Pickford out and put myself in 10th.”

Thankfully for Leno, Fulham and Everton will not play each other again this season in what could have added a layer of extra tension to the game.

The Toffees are currently battling to stay in the Premier League as they sit four points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Sean Dyche’s side were initially hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the league’s profit and sustainability rules, later reduced to six on appeal. Yet another possible points deduction looms over the club.

Fulham, meanwhile, are sat in 13th, nine points clear of Crystal Palace (14th) and two points behind Bournemouth (12th). Marco Silva’s side will be eyeing a top-half finish, with Chelsea (10th) and Brighton (ninth) just four points ahead of them.