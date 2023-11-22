DoorDash driver eats customer’s food after they didn’t leave tip

A DoorDash driver caused a debate after admitting to eating a customer’s food who didn’t tip him.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a delivery driver posted a video of himself eating the food of a customer who didn’t tip him.

The standard tip size in the United States had stood at around 20% for a while, but this has experienced a decline in the past couple of years.

In addition, using services like DoorDash are commonplace for many, and so whether or not tipping is required is up for debate.

The delivery driver in the viral video can be seen searching through the bag containing the customer’s order. “Oh s**t, look what we got today, fam, haha!” he says. “A DoorDash non-tipper again.”

“Apparently these DoorDash non-tippers didn’t understand – let’s see what he’s got in the bag… You know, I be telling these DoorDash non-tippers, right, no tip, I eat!” He then proceeds to take a big bite of the customer’s food.

Mixed reaction to eating customer’s food who didn’t tip

The video prompted a very mixed reaction from viewers. Some were in support of the DoorDash delivery man, calling him a “Genius.”

Another could sympathize with him, saying, “Exactly how I feel when I dash. I love your videos. keep it up man.”

However, many were also opposed to his actions, and thought the worker was wrong for eating the customer’s food: “So glad I live in a country where we don’t need to tip because imagine being pissed off at the customers and not the company.”

Another thought the driver’s actions were odd: “Weird that he’s doing this? Many people prefer to tip with cash or a cash app when the food is delivered. That way the driver gets to keep all the money.”

Another DoorDash driver caused a stir when he confronted the customer who got him fired.