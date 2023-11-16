How to get a free Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty

Customers can pick up a free Peppermint Frosty and Frosty cold brew from stores – here’s how!

Fans were excited in November as Wendy’s announced they’d be bringing back their classic Peppermint Frosty. Along with this, they also welcomed the Frosty Cold Brew to menus.

The Peppermint Frosty Cold Brew was inspired by its predecessor and features Wendy’s classic peppermint syrup, along with the chain’s cold brew coffee, and topped with plenty of creamer.

To celebrate the return of the classic Peppermint Frosty, and to welcome the Peppermint Frosty Cold Brew, the chain has announced that they’ll be giving away a free small version of these beverages to customers.

How can I grab a free Peppermint Frosty from Wendy’s?

As a part of the offer, fans can grab a free, seasonal beverage from Wendy’s all the way through until November 19.

To redeem their free beverage, all you have to do is download the Wendy’s app, which only takes a few moments.

After downloading the app, you can visit the ‘Offers’ section, where you’ll see your free peppermint-based beverage featured.

You’ll then be able to grab your free drink in-store, no strings attached! Please note however that this deal includes US customers only.

