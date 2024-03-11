Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day collection and fans love it

Krispy Kreme have unveiled their St Patrick’s Day donuts, featuring some new treats and a returning green favorite that will have you feeling lucky from the first bite.

The popular donut chain Krispy Kreme is always keeping us on our toes with their seasonal releases, and this St Patrick’s Day is no exception.

From Monday, March 11, customers will be able to bag one of four new donuts celebrating the Irish holiday of luck, prosperity and all things green.

As well as the four new donut flavors, a returning favorite from the fast food chain’s previous St Patrick’s collection, the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, will be back in stores and drive-thrus from 15-17 March.

Krispy Kreme goes green with four new flavors

So, let’s dive in to what tasty treats will be available at your local Krispy Kreme from March 11:

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme St Patrick’s Day donuts 2024

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut : An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud.

An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud. Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme Made With Oreo Cookies : An unglazed shell filled with cookies & Kreme™ filling made with OREO® cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick’s fusion sprinkles.

: An unglazed shell filled with cookies & Kreme™ filling made with OREO® cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick’s fusion sprinkles. Plaid Party Doughnut : An unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing.

: An unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing. Shooting Shamrock Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

Not only can you dive into these brand new delicious donuts, but from March 15-17, Krispy Kreme will be bringing back their St. Patrick’s Day favorite from previous years, the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. This donut is an Original Glazed that’s dyed green and is available individually or in boxes of six.

If you’re looking for a hack to get free food; you can head to participating stores or drive-thrus on these dates wearing a green item of clothing and get one O’riginal Glazed Donut for free, and there is no need for any other purchase.

It’s safe to say that fans of these sugary, circular delicacies are pretty excited, with one fan taking to X to reply to Krispy Kreme’s announcement, saying, “Those doughnuts look absolutely amazing!” and that they, “can’t wait to try them!”

These donuts are available for delivery, collection and purchase in-store and via drive-thru at participating branches in the US, so get down to your local Krispy Kreme today to give one of these green delights a try. And, don’t forget to wear green on St Patrick’s Day for a free donut to celebrate.