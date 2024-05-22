Wendy’s release Mango Crumble Frosty ready for summer

Wendy’s has another creative release ready for customers to indulge in during the summertime – but it won’t be easy to get, depending on where you are.

Wendy’s is known for their creative frosty flavors. Back in April, it released its White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty, complete with a vanilla base, a delectable strawberry puree swirl, and topped with white chocolate shavings.

Then later that same month, they brought out the super creative Spicy Mango Tajin Frosty. This beverage was essentially a vanilla Frosty with Mango puree drizzled around the cup, then sprinkled with Tajin to give it a chili lime kick.

Now Wendy’s has a Mango Crumble Frosty and it sounds divine. The only trouble is that these three beverages have one irksome thing in common – they’re all international-only and aren’t available in the US.

The Strawberry Frosty was sold in Canada, then the Spicy Mango Tajin Frosty was sold in the Bahamas, and now, the Mango Crumble Frosty is only available in Trinidad and Tobago.

This means you’ll probably need to hop on a flight if you want to try this tropical-flavored Frosty, but who would judge? It sounds delicious.

It features a Vanilla Frosty topped with Mango sauce, complete with a cookie crumble on top to add some extra texture and flavor.

After popular food blogger, Snackolator shared an image of the Mango Crumble Frosty on social media, people were dying to try it, writing: “This needs to be brought to the US ASAP.”

One even tagged Wendy’s, begging the fast food giant to bring it to US stores. Another suggested that the beverage would “pair well with the tajin fries.”

Whether or not the new drink does make its way to US menus, there’s plenty for Wendy’s customers to get excited about, as the chain announced that it’s releasing a brand new breakfast item, along with a massive 50-piece chicken nugget share box.

