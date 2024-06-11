KFC unveils four brand new drinks for summer that come in new ‘beverage bucket’

KFC are ready to cool you down this summer with four all-new tropical flavor drinks. One drink is a new recipe, and the other three are mixtures of already existing drinks.

Forget buckets of chicken, you can now order a half gallon ‘beverage bucket’ to really quench your thirst, and all four of these drinks can be ordered this way.

So, let’s get into the new summer tropical drinks:

@snackolator via Instagram Four all-new tropical lemonade based drinks.

Tropical Passionfruit Lemonade – This must-try drink is made with a refreshing tropical fruit blend with notes of passionfruit and pomegranate.

This must-try drink is made with a refreshing tropical fruit blend with notes of passionfruit and pomegranate. Tropical Passionfruit Starry – This drink is half the new passionfruit lemonade, and half Starry soda for a real zesty kick.

This drink is half the new passionfruit lemonade, and half Starry soda for a real zesty kick. Tropical Passionfruit Mountain Dew Sweet Lightening – This sweet honey and peach Mountain Dew variation will make the new passionfruit lemonade even sweeter.

This sweet honey and peach Mountain Dew variation will make the new passionfruit lemonade even sweeter. Tropical Passionfruit Tea – If you want an authentic pairing for your fried chicken, pair it with The Colonel’s own-blend of sweet tea and passionfruit lemonade.

These new drinks dropped on June 10, and are available nationwide. However, they won’t be around forever, and are in stores until stocks last.

You can order these drinks in the regular small, medium, and large, however, you can now get them in a beverage bucket.

Article continues after ad

These come as a pouch in the shape of a KFC tub and has the brand’s logo emblazoned on the side, with a screw-cap lid sticking out the top.

Reddit This beverage box is perfect for thirsty customers.

According to KFC, these beverage buckets have been around for some time, but not many people know about them. In an statement for Newsweek, a KFC spokesperson said: “There’s nothing more iconic than our signature red and white bucket. Now, fried chicken fans can quench their thirst with KFC’s signature beverage bucket, designed for friends or family to share as they enjoy a meal, like our $20 Fill Up, together.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These new drinks are going to be the perfect accompaniment to KFC’s all-new saucy nuggets, that are set to rival Wendys’ this summer.