Dominos start tipping customers if they tip delivery drivers

Domino’s recently introduced a new deal that includes paying customers who choose to tip their delivery drivers.

Tipping at fast food restaurants has long been the subject of contention. Back in March, a customer lowered the tip at a popular chain when the waiter tried to set the amount for them. Meanwhile, a server went viral after they told customers to “serve themselves,” when they informed her that they wouldn’t be tipping.

In a study by CouponBirds, they found that 5% of Americans think tipping culture has gone too far, with 65% of people who “guilt tip” saying that they do this to “avoid awkwardness” with wait staff and delivery drivers.

Article continues after ad

Domino’s however, has come up with a clever solution that creates a win-win scenario for both customers and delivery drivers.

Unsplash: The Nix Company Customers will be rewarded for tipping their delivery drivers

In the new initiative, called “You Tip, We Tip,” the chain will dole out $3 coupons valid for one week every time a customer tips $3 or more to their delivery driver.

Article continues after ad

The promotion began on Monday, April 29 — and it’s not specified when it will come to an end.

“Domino’s drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one,” said Domino’s Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Kate Trumbull, in a company release.

Article continues after ad

“But these days, everywhere you go, there’s a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided. So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back.”

To cash in on more deals in the future, customers can sign up to the Domino’s app.