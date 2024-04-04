Uber Eats customer baffled after being given a shot of vodka with order

An Uber Eats customer was left baffled after the restaurant she ordered from added a shot of vodka to her meal.

Going by ‘keepingupwiththeblasters‘ on TikTok, one woman shared her bizarre experience with a restaurant on Uber Eats that left her with a free shot of vodka.

She explained the mixup occurred after she ordered Penne alla Vodka from a local New York City restaurant, Fiat Cafe.

Adding a note to her order, she asked for some extra vodka sauce on the side, but the restaurant didn’t quite understand her request.

“I did not receive vodka sauce on the side, but I did receive this vodka,” keepingupwiththeblasters said, showing off a small container filled halfway with vodka and even performing a sniff test just to be sure. “A side of vodka.”

Declaring the situation “hilarious” in the caption of her video, she agreed with one commenter who wrote, “A win is a win.” She replied, “[You’re] so correct.”

Viewers were just as amused by the mix-up, praising the restaurant and claiming they would request the same when ordering there next; “Okay, adding that to my notes next order! That’s awesome.”

“I see no problems here and will be ordering again tomorrow,” one person wrote. Another said, “Knew they were my [favorite] restaurant for a reason.”

“Honestly, the vodka is worth more than the sauce, I think you actually saved money,” a third person commented.

Keepingupwiththeblasters revealed via her replies that she suspected the brand of the liquor given was Dubra Vodka, adding, “But I’m still appreciative.”