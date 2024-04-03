The secret ingredient used in Wendy’s famous chili will shock you

Wendy’s chili is famously delicious, but do you know the ingredient they use to give it its unique flavor?

What is Wendy’s chili?

Wendy’s has over 6000 stores across the US, and when people want to grab a quick burger and fries, Wendy’s is a choice that often comes to mind. Famous for its homestyle-meets-classic-fast-food menu, Wendy’s serves hamburgers, chicken, Frosties, and….baked potatoes and chili.

Tripadvisor Wendy’s is famous for their chili

It may seem odd that Wendy’s serves chili, but it has been a longtime staple on their menu and something that makes them stand out against their competitors. You can even have it for breakfast!

In fact, when the chain opened its first restaurant in 1969, it only had three employees: Company bookkeeper, cash register operator, and chili maker, according to founder Dave Thomas’ book, Dave’s Way.

What is Wendy’s chili made of?

Wendy’s chili recipe is something that people have been trying to replicate for years, but Wendy’s has never officially released the full recipe.

Most chilis are made with ground beef, tomatoes, beans, and spices; but what does Wendy’s use instead of ground beef? Old hamburgers.

Yes, you read that right. Wendy’s is known for its “never frozen” burgers, and with that, comes the risk that these patties will go to waste at the end of the day. Wendy’s chili is the ultimate solution to food waste.

This ingredient has gotten some backlash online with people thinking that it’s gross, but the reason behind it makes a lot of sense:

People online thought this ingredient was gross

The company’s website states: “Dave (Thomas) knew his hamburgers would have a shorter shelf-life. He even asked himself, ‘What do you do with the leftover hamburger?’ The answer was simple: combine the beef we use for our hamburgers with a hearty helping of vegetables, chili beans, and a dash of spice.”

At first, it may seem that Wendy’s use of old hamburgers to make their chili is unconventional, but actually, once the burgers are cooked into the chili, the meal remains fresh for up to a week. Plus, it’s the reason that Wendy’s started making everyone’s favorite Chili in the first place.

