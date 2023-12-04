Subway to release new Footlong Sidekicks

Following the release of their Footlong Cookies, Subway are now releasing brand new Footlong Sidekicks.

In November, Subway confirmed that they would be releasing their Footlong Cookies, much to the excitement of fans. They are now available nationwide in the US, starting in December, just in time for National Cookie Day.

But if cookies aren’t really your jam, then Subway’s tasty new Footlong Sidekicks might be for you.

You might have heard of the chain offering these Sidekicks, which consist of a footlong churro, and a footlong pretzel, in stores during November. These, however, were only being sold in a few select locations, with many fans not being able to get their hands on the coveted items.

Now, however, the chain has announced that they’ll be officially releasing these Sidekicks on January 18, 2024. Again, though, they’ll only be available in the US.

That has dampened the mood, however, as after the news of the new Sidekicks dropped on Instagram, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and are eager to get their hands on them.

“These all sound fire,” one wrote. “Wow, this is absolutely insane,” another concurred.

Many customers couldn’t wait for the chain to release them, and urged Subway to hurry up, not wanting to wait until 2024: “Why are they waiting? Bring it now!”

It’s no surprise that fans are dying to try these new treats, as they were tested in selected stores way back in September.

Suggested prices are $2 for the Cinnabon Footlong Churro, and $3 for Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel.