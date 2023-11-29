Subway to launch footlong chocolate chip cookies this December
Subway has created a new footlong chocolate chip cookie that will be released this December nationwide.
Subway recently launched footlong churros, hot pretzels, and chocolate chip cookies. However, not all stores sell the tasty ‘sidekicks.’
But that won’t be a problem anymore for the chocolate chip cookie footlong, as Subway will release them nationwide in December 2023.
Customers can even receive a free footlong cookie in select locations on National Cookie Day.
Subway customers want to see additional cookie flavors as a footlong
Ooey, gooey, thick, and chewy! The new footlong chocolate chip cookies at Subway will officially be released sometime this December in all locations nationwide.
Before their launch, locations in Chicago, Miami, New York City, and Dallas will offer one free footlong cookie to customers who visit between 1 and 6 p.m. EST on December 4 — National Cookie Day.
Customers of Subway who have heard the news of their new menu addition have reacted excitedly, saying, “I’d love to try one of those.”
Another person wrote, “Stuff me with cookies!” And, “Big yes!!”
Some Subway fans even mentioned they’d like to see additional cookie flavors like raspberry cheesecake, white chocolate macadamia nut, and peanut butter.
One person also asked how much the new footlong cookies will cost, saying they expect them to cost around $10. However, it is unclear just how expensive they will be at the time of writing.