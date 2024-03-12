Raccoon walks into McDonald’s & makes friends with customers: “Get him a burger!”

A raccoon is going viral for walking into a packed McDonald’s and immediately befriending the customers.

How would you react if a raccoon suddenly walked into your local McDonald’s when you were eating lunch with your family? Well, a whole restaurant managed to stay extremely calm and even seemed upset when employees escorted the critter back outside.

Raccoons can be a major menace when it comes to fast food, going as far as even ruining Taco Tuesdays by stealing orders, but they have a nice side, too.

On Monday, footage was posted to TikTok showing a Toronto raccoon walk into a Scarborough location and start making friends with the patrons – so much so that they wanted to give him food!

Raccoon takes over McDonald’s and customers are lovin’ it

In the video shared by user ‘krinousec,’ the raccoon casually walked into the restaurant and scurried under tables, much to the amazement of customers who couldn’t help but ‘aww’ at the critter.

“Get him a burger!” someone in the McDonald’s yelled a few times. “This raccoon wants a burger!”

Eventually, the furry friend went to hang out with other clientele, but this didn’t sit right with the staff who wanted to escort the non-paying customer out of the restaurant.

A few moments later, a broom-wielding employee tried to get the raccoon away by brushing him out the door, much to the disappointment of customers who were just getting to know their new friend.

The footage instantly went viral on TikTok, amassing over 1M views in one day. As impressive as the raccoon was, viewers were also stunned by how calmly everyone behaved.

“People just sit there? That could have rabies,” one surprised commenter wrote.

“Leave him alone guys, he came to pick up his mobile order,” someone else joked.

Others referenced an iconic incident a few hours away in Ottawa at the now-closed “world’s worst McDonald’s” where a huge brawl broke out and a man pulled a raccoon out of his jacket.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the raccoon ended up getting a burger after all, which is too bad, because McD’s announced they will be making their beef burgers even tastier to celebrate their 50 year anniversary this March.