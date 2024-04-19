Pepsi recalls popular ‘sugar free’ soda which is actually packed with sugar

PepsiCo decided to withdraw one of their most popular ‘zero sugar’ beverages, after action taken by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is responsible for protecting public health, “by assuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, medical devices, (as well as) our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products.”

The most recent product recall conducted by the FDA concerns the ‘zero sugar’ Schweppes Ginger Ale. More than 200 cases of this product have been officially removed from distribution.

This recall would affect cases of Schweppes Ginger Ale set to ship to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The agency told consumers that PepsiCo had launched an internal investigation on March 9, 2024. The investigation found that some the products labeled “zero sugar” actually contained “full sugar” — ultimately making them unsafe for diabetic consumers.

As of yet, it is not known whether or not any affected products were consumed by customers.

The FDA have advised consumers to check products labelled with the code, May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 — MAY20240550VS0216, as they should be avoided.

This is not the first time PepsiCo has been the subject of investigation by the FDA, as an investigation by Consumer Reports found that 12-ounce samples of Pepsi One in The Golden State contained more than 29 micrograms of 4-methylimidazole (MeI) per can. This chemical is responsible for the caramel coloring in popular soda drinks, as well as beer.

According to California’s Proposition 65, food or beverages that expose consumers to more than 29 micrograms per day must carry a health warning label.

In response to concerns, the FDA said: “To ensure that the use of Class III and Class IV caramel coloring in food continues to be safe, the FDA is currently reviewing all available data on the safety of 4-MEI. In 2018, the FDA published an assessment of potential consumer exposure to 4-MEIExternal Link Disclaimer from the use of Class III and Class IV caramel coloring in food products.

