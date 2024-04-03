McDonald’s worker explains why customers only get half-slice of cheese on Filet-O-Fish

A McDonald’s worker took to TikTok to try and air out some confusion regarding why customers are sometimes only given a half slice of cheese with their Fillet-O-Fish.

The Fillet-O-Fish at McDonald’s is made up of simple ingredients – tartar sauce, cheese, a fish filet, and a bun. But the ingredient that’s been going viral is the cheese slice packed inside.

The question is, why are customers only given a half slice of cheese inside their Fillet-O-Fish? The answer – that’s how it’s supposed to be.

Since 1961, the official McDonald’s recipe has only included a half slice of cheese packed inside. A spokesperson for the brand said: “Of course, you can always ask for ‘extra’ cheese the next time you order a tasty Filet-O-Fish at your local McDonald’s. It’s the 21st Century, after all.”

This whole conversation started when a TikToker entered a drive thru and told workers: “It better be a full piece of cheese or we’re gonna have a f**king problem.” The drive-thru worker told him it would only be half.

He compared the experience to visiting his hometown McDonald’s, where he claimed they always gave him a full slice.

A McDonald’s worker addressed his claims in her own video, explaining that: “It’s not false advertisement. No, it’s not discrimination because you got a full piece of cheese in the suburbs … You got a full piece of cheese in the suburbs because they’re not following procedure.”

