Former McDonald’s chef reveals why hash browns aren’t served all day long

Despite customers wanting McDonald’s to serve hash browns all day, there are strict reasons why they don’t.

Former McDonald’s chef, Mike Haracz, has gained over 315K followers on TikTok by sharing his experience working at McDonald’s. He’s also been known to reveal insider secrets from the corporation, which many are intrigued by.

In a recent post, Haracz explained why McDonald’s doesn’t serve hash browns all day. Though there were several factors to the reason, the main one was that both hash browns and fries use different temperatures for their frying oil.

“The issue with the hash browns and the fries is fries and the hash browns are fried in the same fryer. And the Gold Standard versions of those, there is a different temperature for the oil,” he said.

If McDonald’s were to use the same frying oil for both menu items, one of the products wouldn’t be up to their “Gold Standard.”

The McDonald’s Gold Standard states, “All ingredients and food are processed in our kitchens according to McDonald’s Gold Standards which detail strict requirements for quality, appearance, taste, texture and food safety.”

Additionally, Haracz claimed that both hash browns and fries wouldn’t fit under the heat lamp, as there would need to be more room for fries, which is one of their most popular menu items.

He also stated that serving both items all day would take more manpower. However, that would mean McDonald’s would have to have even more staff available per shift.

While many viewers in the former McDonald’s chef’s comments understood why they opted out of serving hash browns all day, it didn’t negate the fact that just as many were disappointed in not being able to order hash browns from open to close.

“I miss all-day hash browns,” wrote a viewer. “I only go there for the hash browns,” added another.

Despite customers wanting their breakfast items served all day, it’s unknown if McDonald’s will ever bring the option back.

However, it was just announced in October that the corporation is now allowed to fix its own ice cream machines. This means that those late-night McFlurry cravings will be able to be satisfied going forward.