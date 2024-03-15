McDonald’s release three-layer matcha flavored pie but there’s a catch

McDonald’s have announced that they’ll be bringing out a three-layer matcha flavored pie for fans to enjoy, however, there’s a catch.

We’ve known McDonald’s to release some pretty amazing pies for dessert lovers to enjoy. In December 2023, we saw the return of the beloved Holiday Pie, which had been a fan favorite for years.

In January, we witnessed the great lengths that people would go to in order to get their hands on one of their favorite McDonald’s pies, as a customer threatened “end it all” if a McDonald’s drive thru worker didn’t serve her apple pie.

Now, McDonald’s have announced that they’re bringing out their first ever three-layer pie, and it’s going to be matcha flavor.

What’s the catch to McDonald’s three-layer matcha pie?

Sora News 24

If you’re desperate to try the new McDonald’s pie, then unfortunately, you might need to make a flight overseas, as it’s currently only available in Japan.

The delicious treat comes complete with seasonal packaging ready for springtime, and consists of three primary ingredients – matcha bean paste, kuromitsu (black sugar syrup) sauce, and warabi mochi (bracken starch rice cake).

The chain also revealed the reason behind their decision to create three layers, stating that it helped them to showcase each individual ingredient, and blend them in the correct proportions for the perfect bite.

The combination of all three ingredients together is said to deliver a very traditional Japanese flavor.

As of yet, the chain haven’t announced any plans to bring the matcha flavored pie to the USA.

This isn’t the first the brand have released a limited edition items in a different countries, as McDonald’s Germany revealed their all new Pizza Pockets.