McDonald’s brings back long-awaited Holiday Pie

McDonald’s have announced that they’ll be bringing back the Holiday Pie, and people simply can’t wait.

The McDonald’s Holiday Pie is a treat that customers eagerly await all year. First debuting in 1999, it’s since become a major fan favorite.

The Holiday Pie is a marker of the festive season, and reminds fans that Christmas is fast approaching. Thankfully, popular food influencer Markie Devo has confirmed that as of November 15, this item will be back on menus.

Devo announced that the item will be on sale right up until December 30.

“Gather your belongings and head over to @mcdonalds. The Holiday Pie is back!” the post reads. “The Holiday Pie consists of creamy smooth custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust that’s glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.”

The bad news is that the pie won’t be sold at every McDonald’s restaurant, so you’ll have to check if your local chain is a participating location.

People can’t wait for McDonald’s Holiday Pie

Shortly after the post went live, comments poured in, with fans sharing their excitement at the return of their favorite item.

One said, “First the Chick-fil-A Peppermint Shake, now this? My fat little chubster heart can’t take it.” Another shared: “I turned 21 last year so I got 21 Holiday Pie’s as a gift. It was the best gift I ever received.”

Someone else said that the holiday pie was “The only item I run to McDonald’s for.”

Another fan shared a particularly meaningful connection to the Holiday Pie: “Hell yes! My mom and I used to get these and then go look at Christmas lights when I was a kid. This is my second Christmas without my mom but my daughters and I still love the tradition.”

Fans are also excited as some of the biggest brands in the food industry, including Wendy’s and Taco Bell have dropped some new menu items for the festive season.